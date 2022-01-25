The Union Budget likely to take place at 11 am on February 1, 2022 despite staggered timing for Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha, said sources. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. The Budget comes at a time when the country is battling the third COVID-19 Wave.

Union Budget 2022 is likely to be presented at 11 am on 1st February, despite staggered timing for Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)