Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman honoured Indian heritage by wearing a handwoven Madhubani saree for her historic 8th consecutive Budget presentation in 2025. The saree, a tribute to Bihar’s renowned Madhubani art, was gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. Sitharaman met the artist during a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute, where they discussed the significance of Madhubani art. Fulfilling Devi’s request, the FM donned the saree on Budget 2025 Day, celebrating India’s rich cultural traditions. Her gesture highlights the importance of traditional artisans and showcases indigenous craftsmanship on a national platform. Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2025–26 for 8th Consecutive Time; Will Deliver Budget Speech in Lok Sabha From 11 AM.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance. She will present and read out the #UnionBudget2025 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. pic.twitter.com/89XblFTwmk — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present #UnionBudget2025 in the Parliament today. She will present and read out the Budget through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. pic.twitter.com/Iky9TSOsNW — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

#UnionBudget2025 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is wearing a saree as a tribute to Madhubani Art and the skill of Padma awardee Dulari Devi. Dulari Devi is a 2021 Padma Shri awardee. When FM visited Madhubani for a credit outreach activity at Mithila Art Institute,… pic.twitter.com/Q9ur6abaNt — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

