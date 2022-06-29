Union health secretary on Wednesday wrote to States and UTs on MoHfw welfare Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19. These guidelines provide revised strategy for surveillance with a focus on early detection, testing, and timely management of suspected & confirmed cases.

