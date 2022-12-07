Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches silver medal in the ongoing Weightlifting World Championships 2022. The 2022 Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist was fighting with a wrist injury throughout the event. However, despite that, she managed to lift a total of 200kg (87kg snatch + 113 kg clean & jerk) which ensured her a silver medal. Chanu's valiant effort was then praised by union minister Kiren Rijiju. Mirabai Chanu Clinches Silver at World Weightlifting Championship 2022 Despite Wrist Issue.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulates Mirabai Chanu on winning Silver Medal in Weightlifting World Championship. "With a total lift of 200kg (87kg snatch + 113kg clean & jerk, Mirabai has made India proud yet again!," he tweets. (Pic: Minister Rijiju's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/GTGw8r0Ijw — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)