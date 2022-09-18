On Sunday, President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8. The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19. President of India Droupadi Murmu will offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

See Post:

United Kingdom | President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19

