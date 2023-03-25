At least 23 people have been killed and dozens injured as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi in the United States. According to a report in Reuters, the tornado and strong thunderstorms across Mississippi have left a trail of damage for more than 160 km. Earlier in the day, a video that went viral on social media showed WTVA meteorologist Matt Laubhan being overwhelmed while presenting a report on the tornado emergency in Mississippi’s Amory. The US state has been hit by a possible tornado on Friday causing major damage to a lot of houses and leaving people without power due to the storms in the US. US Storm: Widespread Damage, Many Injured in Rolling Fork As Tornado Moves Through Mississippi (Watch Video).

