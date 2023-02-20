Universities aren't just spaces for learning but also for discussion & debate. The cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP & vandalising portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at JNU is condemnable & calls for strict action from University Administration: TN CM MK Stalin https://t.co/2j1niLQ4xs— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)