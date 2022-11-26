A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur wherein a woman sprinkled acid on two girls dancing at a Haldi ceremony. Reportedly, the woman mistook the acid for water. Kanpur police, in a statement, said that both parties compromised on the issue, and no complaint was filed in connection with the incident. Bihar Shocker: Three of Family Injured in Acid Attack in Rohtas.

UP Acid Attack:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)