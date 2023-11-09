Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired the historic meeting of the state cabinet in the holy city of Ayodhya. This is the first time the state's executive body has gathered in the holy city. The meeting was held at the Ramkatha Museum. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the UP CM said that 14 important proposals were brought in the cabinet meeting today. The first proposal was to establish an Inland Waterways Authority in Uttar Pradesh. He also informed that 178 schemes of the Central and State Governments worth more than Rs 30,500 crore are already running in Ayodhya. UP Cabinet Meet: Ayodhya to Witness Historic Cabinet Meeting Today Under CM Yogi Adityanath's Leadership (Watch Videos).

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gives details about the decisions taken in the state cabinet meeting today. pic.twitter.com/XNfD8S1kEm — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

