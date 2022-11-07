A video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur where a group of men can be seen causing a ruckus as they vandalize the Chulha Chowk restaurant. The men can be seen and heard hurling abuses at the restaurant staff and then going on to beat them up. In the video, a group of men can be seen screaming and questioning the manager of the restaurant about something. One of the man from the group then can be seen coming behind the counter of the reception and questioning the manager. One from the group can be seen charging toward the manager again, however, he is restrained by his friend from causing more trouble. The Gorakhpur police took cognizance of the matter and registered a case against the accused. The case has been registered in Ramgarhtal Police station and the investigation is underway. MP Shocker: Gang of Girls Brutally Thrash Young Woman as Onlookers Record Video in Indore

Watch Viral Video:

प्रकरण में थाना रामगढ़ताल पर मु0अ0सं0 606/22 पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Gorakhpur Police (@gorakhpurpolice) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)