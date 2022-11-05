A youth who was celebrating his birthday out on the road with his friends had to pay the price of littering the streets with his birthday cake as he was made to clean the road by police officials. The video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow where the man can be seen cleaning the road after littering the road with his birthday cake. The incident took place on Friday at midnight after a few youths gathered at the 1090 intersection of Lucknow to celebrate a friend's birthday. After cutting the cake they threw the cake at each other which spread on the road. Amid the celebration, a police official who was on a patrol witnessed the scene and reprimanded the youths. The inspector first lashed out at the youths and then taught a lesson by asking them to clean the dirt spread on the road. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Student Beaten Up by Teacher For Throwing Currency Notes on Classmate Dancing on Stage At School Function in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

लखनऊ के 1090 चौराहे पर केक काट रायता फैलाना पड़ा भारी| इंस्पेक्टर ने करवाया सड़क साफ... वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल pic.twitter.com/HAiNcHCxow — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 4, 2022

