In Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman who came to withdraw money from an ATM was shot to death by her husband. After this, the accused went to his house and shot his own brother as well. His brother has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. After committing the crime, the accused man fled the scene. According to the local police, a manhunt has been launched to catch the accused, and a probe into the matter has been initiated. 'She Deserved to Die': Man Shoots Wife Dead Over Cheating Suspicion Days After She Secures Bail for Him in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

Woman Shot Dead by Husband While Withdrawing Money From ATM in Saharanpur

UP : सहारनपुर में बड़ी वारदात। HDFC के ATM के अंदर आलिया नामक महिला की गोली मारकर हत्या। वारदात पति जीशान ने की। इसके बाद वो घर पहुंचा और अपने छोटे भाई को गोली मारी। देवर-भाभी के अवैध संबंध के शक में वारदात की आशंका। pic.twitter.com/3SIlKft4aa — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 27, 2024

