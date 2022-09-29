6 to 7 persons missing went missing after a boat carring 29-30 people capized in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday, September 29. "A country-made boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district. Search and rescue teams have started the operations. More details awaited," said Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer. Bangladesh: Boat Capsizes in Karatoya River in Panchagarh, 51 Killed; Several Still Missing.

Search and Rescue Operations Underway for Missing:

#UPDATE | Assam: 6-7 persons are still missing; search & rescue operations are underway. Circle Officer of Dhubri is also still missing in the incident. As per the initial report, around 29-30 people were onboard when the boat capsized: Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP pic.twitter.com/qPNoZrdZlh — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Video: Small Boat Carrying 29–30 People Capsized in Assam’s Dhubri.

#Breaking: A small boat capsized in Assam’s Dhubri. Close to 20 people said to be missing. pic.twitter.com/t0dIZoChei — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) September 29, 2022

