Civilian Satish Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was shot by terrorists in Kulgam at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, April 13. "Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved terrorists in progress," said police.

