In the latest development, a Delhi Court on Wednesday sent former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to 9 days ED custody in the National Stock Exchange co-location case. Pandey was arrested yesterday by ED in a money laundering case in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange.

