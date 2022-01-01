The death toll in the landslide at a mining quarry in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday rose to four. Several people are still feared trapped. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident. He also spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

#UPDATE | Four people have died in the landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/mZLTRlxkiG — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

