In an untoward incident, one person died after a four-storey building collapsed in Kurla. The rescue operation is underway. "No confirmation on how many people still trapped: Ashish Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant said. According to BMC, 8 people have been rescued so far.

#UPDATE | One person died in the four-storey building collapse in Kurla, Mumbai. A total of 8 people have been rescued so far: NDRF officials — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

