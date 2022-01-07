In a major breakthrough for security forces, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday. The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

Tweet By DD News:

UPDATE || Three terrorists killed in the encounter at Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam in J&K. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered says IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/azZVQ0YtR4 — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)