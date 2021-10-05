Washington, October 5: US Secretary of Treasury Janet Louise Yellen has warned that default on US debt could trigger another recession, according to news agency AFP. Earlier, during a "Squawk Box" interview, Yellen said she believes the economy would fall into a recession if Congress fails to address the borrowing limit.

