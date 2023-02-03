The US FDA warned consumers not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops manufactured by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death, the agency said. Cough Syrup-Linked Children Deaths: WHO Asks Countries to Crack Down on Substandard Medical Products After Over 300 Casualties.

FDA Warns Consumers Against Artificial Tears:

US Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers "not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears due to potential contamination". The eye drops are manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Ltd. pic.twitter.com/ust74ycVBl — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

