The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public warning advising consumers not to eat, sell, or serve specific batches of Great Value brand raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart. The FDA warning comes due to potential contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. The alert came after US Customs and Border Protection detected possible traces of the radioactive material in shipping containers at four US ports. The specific shrimp in question includes Great Value frozen raw shrimp with lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1, all marked with a Best By date of March 15, 2027. "If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away," the FDA advised in its statement. US Pizza Recall Alert: Frozen Meat Pizzas Distributed to Grocery Stores Including Walmart Recalled Due to Soy Allergy Risk.

Radioactive Isotope Found in Walmart Great Value Frozen Shrimps

