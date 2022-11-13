In a shocking incident, a woman was shot dead by a man in Mainpuri. Reportedly, the woman was visiting her father's house. Mainpuri SP Kamlesh Dixit said that "the woman was married 4 months ago, and the investigation is underway. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused." UP Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed by Neighbour After Luring Her With Toffees in Azamgarh.

Woman Shot Dead in Mainpuri:

