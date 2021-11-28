Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Informed on twitter that he has ordered the concerned officials to take strict action against people involved in the UP TET Exam 2021 paper leak. He further wrote that the board will conduct the examination within a month in a transparent manner. Students don’t need to pay additional fee.

UPTET का पेपर लीक करने वाले गिरोह को गिरफ्तार करने के निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं। दोषियों को चिह्नित कर त्वरित कार्रवाई की जा रही है। दोषियों के विरुद्ध गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर उनकी संपत्ति भी जब्त की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 28, 2021

हमारे नौजवान बहनों-भाइयों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वालों को किसी भी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। आप सबको हुई असुविधा के लिए जिम्मेदार लोगों को सजा जरूर मिलेगी। आपकी सरकार शुचितापूर्वक एवं पारदर्शी तरीके से परीक्षा सम्पन्न कराने के लिए कृतसंकल्पित है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 28, 2021

