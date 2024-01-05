A police constable was shot at by kidnapping accused in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit when a team of police had gone to raid the suspect's house on Thursday, January 4. The police team had reached accused Abhishek Saxena in connection with the kidnapping case of a young woman. Saxena opened fire on the police team when they tried to arrest him. Constable Shahrukh Khan, who had accompanied the team was injured in the firing incident. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. Pilibhit Circle Officer (City) Anshu Jain said that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman's husband claiming Abhishek Saxena had eloped with his wife. It was later found that the woman was seen in the area where Saxena lived. Upon receiving the information, Shahrukh Khan had gone to the accused's house to trace the woman. But when he reached the spot with a team, Saxena opened fire on them. Kanpur Shocker: Miscreants Open Fire Over Land Dispute, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Cop Shot at by Accused in Kidnapping Case:

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला पीलीभीत में सिपाही शाहरुख को गोली मारी – लड़की के अपहरण के आरोपी अभिषेक सक्सेना के घर पर पुलिस दबिश देने गई थी। जैसे ही दरवाजा खोला, आरोपी ने सिपाही के पेट में गोली मारी। pic.twitter.com/4a3wiFzRVC — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 4, 2024

