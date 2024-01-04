In a shocking incident, miscreants resorted to gunfire in an attempt to seize a plot in the Sanigwan area, under the jurisdiction of the Chakeri police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Prior to the incident, the perpetrators allegedly destroyed the CCTV cameras installed on the property. There are also accusations of the miscreants forcibly confiscating house papers and cash during the incident. The local police have been alerted and an investigation into the matter is currently underway. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teen Kidnapped and Killed for Rs 30 Lakh Ransom in Kanpur, Three Arrested.

Kanpur Crime News

सर्व सम्बन्धित को जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु प्रेषित किया गया। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) January 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)