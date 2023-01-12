An elderly man was forced to take his ill wife to a hospital on a handcart in MP's Rewa district due to a lack of an ambulance. The man was identified as Ramlal Kol, a resident of Hanumana. The man reportedly pushed the cart for over 5 kilometers to the health center. The video has gone viral on social media and startled the netizens. Video: Patient Taken to Hospital on Cart Due to Lack of Ambulance in Kushinagar.

