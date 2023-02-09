An elderly man was brutally thrashed by some youths after his bike hit their car in Hapur. The viral video shows the youths beating up the elderly man who was lying on the ground after the accident as other vehicles passes by. The men can be seen dragging the elderly man as they continue to beat him up. The bystanders who made the video also can be seen taken aback by the men in the video as they can be heard in a state of shock witnessing the elderly man being beaten. After the video of the assault went viral police took cognisance of the matter and have launched an investigation after which one accused was arrested. Karnataka Shocker: Dalit Woman Abused, Beaten With Slipper by 'Upper Caste' Man After Her Cattle Strays on His Land in Koppal; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Elderly Man Thrashed in Hapur:

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में स्थानीय थाने पर कोई सूचना/तहरीर प्राप्त नही हुई है। प्रकरण की जानकारी कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही करने हेतु थाना प्रभारी पिलखुवा को निर्देशित किया गया है। — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) February 6, 2023

One Arrested:

