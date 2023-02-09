A dalit woman was allegedly beaten up with a slipper by a man belonging to an upper caste after her cattle strayed into his agriculture field in Karnataka’s Koppal. The accused beat her up with a slipper and insulted her caste when she went to rescue her cow which he had tied in front of his house. The disturbing video of the crime has surfaced on social media. A case was registered at Kanakagiri police station and the accused was later arrested. Gurugram Shocker: Dalit Man Brutally Thrashed by Four for Rs 3,000 at Ghoshgarh Village, Dies During Treatment.

Dalit Woman Abused in Karnataka:

#Dalit woman assaulted by upper caste men as her cattle strayed into his land.Shobhamma was assaulted, beaten with slippers & casteist slurs were hurled at her by Ambaresh Kambar.She was later hospitalized. Accused arrested. Incident happened #Koppal #karnataka @ambedkariteIND pic.twitter.com/2NciLxvqRj — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)