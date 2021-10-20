The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to end the night curfew in the state. The cases of coronavirus are declining in the state, the decision has been taken in wake of the same.

In the wake of decline in cases, COVID night curfew to be ended across the state from today: Govt of Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/JyKFNEZQJW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2021

