A massive fire broke out at the Hotel Imperio Grand in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. The blaze was caused by an explosion while repairing of gas pipeline. Reportedly, at least 10 people including hotel staff were injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to the hospital nearby for treatment. Surat: Truck Loaded With LPG Cylinders Catches Fire At Petrol Pump During Refueling, Alert Driver, Staff Avert Major Disaster (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Hotel Imperio Grand:

Lucknow Police's Response:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)