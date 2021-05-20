More than 93,000 Common Service Centres to be set up across the state.

Uttar Pradesh government decides to provide facility of Common Service Centres for the rural population to help them register for #COVID19 vaccination. The service will be available free of cost. There are more than 93,000 Common Service Centres across 75 districts of the state. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2021

