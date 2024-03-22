It is common sighting on Indian roads to see people pushing a car or bike in case it breaks down. On Friday, Indian Railways officers were seen pushing a broken train engine in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred near Jagdishpur Railway Crossing in Amethi. The broken down engine caused a traffic jam, following which the officials had to push it to clear the traffic through the railway crossing. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Pretending To Be Long Lost Son Returns As Monk, Dupes Family of Rs 10 Lakh in Amethi.

Indian Railways Officers Push Broken Train Engine

जे का देख लओ Video from Amethi, UP pic.twitter.com/wVVU1LrPYd — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)