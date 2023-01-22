Two Korean girls, who are on an India trip, were accused of religious conversion at Charan Singh University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The students of CSU confronted the girls and created a ruckus. The students then started raising religious slogans such as 'Jai Shree Ram". On being alerted, the police reached the spot and took the Korean nationals to the police station. The cops, after quizzing the girls, sent them to Delhi. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Korean Woman Harassed by Men in Mumbai's Khar While She Live Streams From City; Narrates Ordeal on Twitter.

Korean Girls Accused of Religious Conversion:

भारत घूमने आईं कोरियाई युवती जब मेरठ की चौधरी चरण सिंह यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंची तो छात्रों ने उनपर धर्म परिवर्तन का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा किया, उनके सामने धार्मिक नारेबाजी की गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस दोनों युवतियों को पूछताछ के लिए थाने ले गई, जिन्हे पूछताछ के बाद दिल्ली भेज दिया गया। pic.twitter.com/U5JOCVbSNy — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) January 22, 2023

