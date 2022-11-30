In a shcoking incident that took place in Mumbai, a streamer from Korea was harassed by some boys in Khar. According to reports, the incident took place when the woman from Korea was live streaming in front of a 1000 plus people. The Korean streamer identified as Mhyochi in also took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal. In her post, she said, "Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend." She further said, "And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming." Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

Korean Streamer Harassed in Mumbai

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

