A Buddha Katha event in Bhitargaon in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was disrupted by a violent attack on Monday night. The attackers destroyed the furniture and the tents and also broke the statue of Saint Ravidas. The miscreants also opened fire during the event. Several videos from the location have surfaced. The organisers filed a complaint with the police, who booked nine people, including Manish Tiwari, the PRO of Apna Dal MLA Saroj Kuril, under 13 serious charges, including the SC/ST Act. The police are looking for the culprits. UP Moral Policing: Couple Made to Do Sit-Up in Bijnor, Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Miscreants Vandalise, Open Fire At Buddha Katha Event

Local claim they were warned by the attackers, allegedly from the upper caste, against hosting the 9-day "Buddha katha" event. pic.twitter.com/z0XpAAnBBU — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 19, 2023

