Several incidents of punishing and humiliating couples in public in the name of moral policing have come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh. In another such incident, a boy and girl were forced to do sit-ups by a group of men in Bijnor on Friday, December 16. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Uttar Police arrested two accused and took two into police custody. In the video, the men can be seen forcing the boy and girl to perform sit-ups on a farm while hurling abuse at them. UP Shocker: Youth Allegedly Attacked for Wearing Skullcap Inside College Campus in Meerut, Police Claims Fight Between Two Groups (Watch Video).

UP Moral Policing

