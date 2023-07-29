In a tragic incident, two persons were electrocuted, and 52 others were injured during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Saturday. The incident occurred after the `Tazia' being carried by the devotees came in contact with overhead electricity wire. The incident was caught on camera by an onlooker. The video shows an enthusiastic crowd surrounding a 'Tazia'. All of a sudden, the 'Tazia' touches an overhead wire and blasts. This leads to a commotion. Gujarat Muharram Tragedy: Two Die, 22 Injured of Electrocution During Tazia Procession in Rajkot.

Uttar Pradesh Muharram Tragedy

