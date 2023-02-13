Agra, February 13: Defying the new social media policy for police personnel, a woman cop in uniform here purportedly posted a reel with a song playing in the background on her Instagram account. Uttar Pradesh: Woman SHO Caught On Camera Taking Massage on Duty From Junior in Kasganj; Sent to Lines.

Taking cognizance of the 16-second viral reel, the 2018 batch constable has been removed from her duty at Kirawali police station and attached to the police lines.

Viral Instagram Reel of Woman Cop:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar said that a departmental probe has also been initiated into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Police had recently introduced a "social media policy" that bans personnel from using social media platforms while on duty.

