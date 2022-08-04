Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, post offices in Kanpur are seen selling the Tricolour for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. "This is the first time Tricolour is being sold at the post offices in the country," RS Sharma, Assitant Director-I said. Earlier in the day, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel led a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' march in Surat.

Check tweet:

Uttar Pradesh | Post offices in Kanpur are selling the Tricolour for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign This is the first time Tricolour is being sold at the post offices in the country, RS Sharma, Assitant Director-I says. pic.twitter.com/eIgxe5hL0X — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)