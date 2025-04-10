Twenty-two people died due to heavy rain, lightning strikes, and thunderstorms across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday adding that an ex-gratia of INR 4 lakh will be provided to the families of each of the deceased. According to the Office of Relief Commissioner, a total of 22 people and 45 animals died and 15 houses were damaged across state.

Uttar Pradesh Rains Kills 22

