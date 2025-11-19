In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a Gonda-bound bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway today, November 19. According to the news agency ANI, the accident occurred early morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Speaking about the incident, Vinod Kumar, SP of Kannuj Vinod Kumar, said, " A Delhi-Gonda bus carrying 75 passengers overturned after it lost control on the Lucknow–Agra Expressway." He also said that 35 passengers received minor injuries in the accident. The injured passengers departed for their respective destinations after receiving medical treatment. Barabanki Road Accident: 8 Dead After Car-Truck Collision on Kalyani River Bridge in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Delhi-Gonda Bus Carrying 75 Passengers Overturns on Lucknow–Agra Expressway

#WATCH | Kannauj, UP | 35 passengers injured after a Gonda-bound bus overturned on Lucknow–Agra Expressway early morning today SP Kannuj Vinod Kumar says, "A Delhi-Gonda bus carrying 75 passengers overturned after it lost control on the Lucknow–Agra Expressway. 35 passengers… pic.twitter.com/0mQR3Q2Zu8 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)