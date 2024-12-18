A multi-vehicle crash on NH-91 in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, left several passengers injured on December 18. Dense fog caused poor visibility, leading to a pile-up involving two trucks and a car in the Kotwali Dehat area. Footage shared by ANI shows the chaotic scene, with vehicles entangled in thick fog. As per the ANI report, the injuries were mostly minor, though the incident disrupted traffic.Maharashtra Road Accident: 10 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Mumbai-Goa Highway, Traffic Disrupted Near Parshuram Ghat in Ratnagiri (Watch Video).

Low Visibility Cause Multi-Vehicle Crash on NH-91 in Bulandshahr

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh | Several vehicles collided on NH-91 in the Bulandshahr Kotwali Dehat area because of poor visibility due to dense fog. Several passengers were slightly injured. (Source: Bulandshahr Police) pic.twitter.com/BroMy1urmw — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

