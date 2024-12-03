A major road accident on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Parshuram Ghat in Ratnagiri left 10 people injured on December 3. The multi-vehicle crash, which involved four vehicles, including a bus, car, trailer, and an Isha truck, caused a significant traffic disruption. The accident occurred around 3 PM today and led to a long traffic jam in the area. Authorities are currently treating the injured at local hospitals, and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. The accident caused a significant traffic jam, with efforts underway to clear the debris. A video shared by a news agency shows the aftermath of the crash, with multiple vehicles piled up at the scene. Gondia Road Accident: 10 Dead, Several Others Injured After Bus Overturns in Bid To Avoid Hitting Biker in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Maharashtra: A severe accident occurred on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Parshuram Ghat in Ratnagiri, involving four vehicles, including a bus, car, trailer, and an Isha truck. The collision, which happened around 3 PM, caused a major traffic jam. Ten people were injured, some… pic.twitter.com/XESGu3QJX4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2024

