A video has surfaced on social media showing a group of men thrashing a journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. As per the reports, the victim was identified as Ravi Gupta, a journalist affiliated to news agency ANI. Reportedly, Gupta and his crew were reporting on a youth being beaten by UP Development Authority personnel. However, things got ugly when the government staffers turned their eyes on Gupta and started thrashing him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

ANI Journalist Ravi Gupta Beaten in Meerut

