In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the family of a man who died more than a year ago did not cremate his body and rather 'preserved' it in the house with a superstitious belief that he will cheat death and come back to life. As per reports, the deceased identified as Vimlesh Kumar, a central Income tax employee died on April 22 last year at a hospital in UP's Kanpur. Reports also said that the neighbours did not suspect the family as they managed to chemically preserve the body. "Some reports suggest the family used to frequently get oxygen cylinders to their house in their bid to revive the dead," Journalist Piyush Rai said on Twitter. The incident came to light when the local health department finally got the wind of it. Finally, the health department recovered the body in cadaver form, which was preserved most likely by embalming chemicals on it. "The body was moved after health department officials managed to assure the family that they will try to 'revive' the dead person at hospital," the Journalist added.

Family Preserves Dead Body for Over a Year

Neighbours didn't not suspect because the family somehow managed to chemically preserved the body. Some reports suggest the family used to frequently get oxygen cylinders to their house in their bid to revive the dead. The local health department finally got the wind of it. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 23, 2022

In police presence, the health department finally recovered the body in cadaver form, preserved most likely by embalming chemicals on it. The body was moved after health department officals managed to assure the family that they will try to 'revive' the dead person at hospital. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 23, 2022

