In a bizarre incident that came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the dead body of a man was kept by his family at home for over a year. According to reports, the deceased identified as Vimlesh Kumar was admitted to Moti hospital on April 19, 2021. "The death certificate says he died due to sudden cardio-respiratory syndrome on 22nd April 2021," said Dr. Gautam, Dy CMO.

Deceased Died Due to Sudden Cardio-Respiratory Syndrome

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh | Body of man kept by his family at home for over a year Vimlesh Kumar was admitted to Moti hospital on 19th April 2021. The death certificate says he died due to sudden cardio-respiratory syndrome on 22nd April 2021: Dr. Gautam, Dy CMO pic.twitter.com/VX8Z2E9HPz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)