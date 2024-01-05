In a distressing incident, a farmer attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office in Mawana in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, causing a stir in the area. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The farmer was immediately admitted to CHC, from where he was referred to Meerut. The farmer has suffered 70 percent burns. According to the reports, the farmer was protesting against the Forest Department's action of seizing the illegal encroachment. Daylight Murder Shocks Meerut on New Year's Day: Shop Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Miscreants Near MIET College (Watch Video).

Farmer Attempts Self-Immolation

मेरठ SDM कार्यालय के बाहर किसान ने किया आत्मदाह मवाना तहसील में शुक्रवार दोपहर एसडीएम दफ्तर के बाहर अलीपुर मोरना निवासी किसान जगदीप ने अपने ऊपर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा ली वहां मौजूद लोगों ने किसी तरह उसके ऊपर कपड़े आदि डालकर आग बुझाई वह काफी जल गया pic.twitter.com/MriRohfZoM — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 5, 2024

