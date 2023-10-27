In a shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, two students shot their teacher on Friday, October 27. Upset over being hit with a stick, the students allegedly opened fire at their teacher Vikas Tiwari, here in an institute. Another student identified as Akanksha Shukla who was standing nearby also got injured amid the ruckus. The two students fled the spot after the shooting incident. The police on receiving the information rushed to the the spot and admitted the teacher and the student in hospital who are said to be in stable condition now. Police have launched a probe and efforts are on to nab the accused. Both the accused were cousin brothers. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Tortured to Death Over Money Dispute in Meerut, Victim's Daughter Shares Horrifying Details (Watch Videos).

Students Open Fire At Teacher:

