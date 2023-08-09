Authorities seized several bottles of unauthorised, substandard drinking water from the pantry car of Porbandar Express, at Moradabad railway station on Tuesday. Senior DCM Sudhir Kumar Singh said that surprise checks are done from time to time. “A staffer informed us of this instance. We took cognisance of the matter. Around 80 cartons of bottles of a local brand were found and the same has been seized. RPF has arrested the manager and a few others to question them”, he told ANI. 1280 Bottles of Cough Syrup Seized Near Assam-Tripura Border.

Substandard Drinking Water Bottles Seized From Porbandar Express Train

