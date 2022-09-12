The Varanasi court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22, said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

Check Tweet:

Uttar Pradesh | The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on Sep 22: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case pic.twitter.com/EYqF3nxRlT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)